Cate Blanchett's daughter left confused by mom's Thor: Ragnarok 'powers'

Cate Blanchett is pleased to see that the Marvel Universe is catching up in terms of high-powered female roles in their films.

Cate Blanchett's daughter thinks she can "manifest weapons" with her hands after watching her in action on the Thor: Ragnarok set.

The 48-year-old actress and husband Andrew Upton added to their family when they adopted baby Edith in February, 2015. The tot is already learning the perks of having a Hollywood actress as a mother, and was a regular visitor when Cate was shooting her role as goddess of death Hela in the latest Thor instalment.

But seeing her mother's alter-ego in action meant Edith started to blur the lines between her parent and her character, as Cate explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Comic-Con in San Diego, California on Saturday (22Jul17).

"It was her first experience of being on set with me, so she thinks that's what I do all the time," the Australian star laughed. "She thinks acting is manifesting weapons out of your hands and killing people.

"It's really exciting for kids to be on the set and also it's such a family the Marvel Universe."

Cate and Andrew are also parents to sons Dashiell, 15, Roman, 13, and nine-year-old Ignatius.

Cate has been branching out in her career and taking on different kinds of roles in recent years. She's the first to take on a female villain role in the Marvel Universe, but believes the films are heading in the right direction when it comes to gender equality.

"I only realized that (I was the first Marvel female villain) really when I got on set and you think, 'Wow! It's taken this long to catch up!'" Cate said.

"But you know, Marvel is catching up at a rapid, rapid rate. You've got Captain Marvel coming out with Brie (Larson) and I mean, all these incredible women who are in Black Panther... and Scarlett (Johansson) of course."

Scarlett Johansson plays the Black Widow in the Avengers films while Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett, among others.

