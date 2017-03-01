Catherine Zeta-Jones' children want to pursue careers in Hollywood

Share

Catherine Zeta-Jones is adamant that her two children, Dylan and Carys, have the drive to succeed in Hollywood.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' two children are looking to pursue careers in show business.

The Welsh actress and her actor husband married in 2000 and are parents to son Dylan, 16, and daughter Carys, 13.

As the teenagers are descendants of the Hollywood dynasty started by their 100-year-old grandfather Kirk Douglas, it has come as no surprise to Catherine that the youngsters are keen to become performers.

"You know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather, Kirk (Douglas), they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they're good!" said Catherine during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (28Feb17). "They go to summer camp every year, they do like three musicals and straight plays, and they love it."

Catherine, who stars as actress Olivia de Havilland in Ryan Murphy's upcoming TV series Feud, added that she has been very lucky to land great roles throughout her career, and she believes her two children, while coming from a privileged background, have strong work ethics and will throw themselves wholeheartedly into whatever future projects they may take on.

"I've had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't, so I just think that they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive," she shared.

Meanwhile, Catherine also reflected on when she won an Academy Award in 2003 for her role in Chicago.

She was excited to attend the glitzy event but she was heavily pregnant with Carys at the time, and she admits performing alongside her co-star Queen Latifah perhaps wasn't the best idea.

"When I was less pregnant they invited me to sing live with Queen Latifah, one of the original songs, which I thought was a wonderful idea and a real honor, until 10 days before I was just about to give birth, I'm on a hydraulic lift going up, going, 'What the... was I thinking?' I got through it, though. It's nerve-wracking," she recalled.

