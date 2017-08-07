Catherine Zeta-Jones launching homeware collection

Share

Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to launch her own brand of homeware in September (17).

The Entrapment actress will launch the Casa Zeta-Jones home collection, which will initially feature bedding, rugs, bath towels and table linens, on TV network QVC on 28 September, according to WWD.com.

Her home line will reportedly be infused with "luxury, opulence, functionality and versatility" and be influenced by her Welsh heritage and inspired by Old Hollywood.

"We have been truly impressed not only by Catherine's luxurious design aesthetic, but her keen eye for detail as well," Doug Howe, executive vice president of merchandising for QVC, said.

The 47-year-old partnered with businessman Daymond John, who has appeared on U.S. show Shark Tank, over a year ago and they are gearing up to launch Casa Zeta-Jones as a lifestyle brand.

"This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now," she said.

Papers for Casa Zeta-Jones were filed with U.S. trademark officials in January and the goods and services listed cover clothing and footwear, cosmetics, fragrances, accessories, and more homeward products - hinting that the actress, who is married to Michael Douglas, has big plans for her brand and has a number of collections she is preparing to roll out in the future.

Her venture was announced last month and she shared an article about the news on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Yay! So excited. Can't wait to show you all some of my stuff."

Last week she shared another article on her account and wrote, "It’s getting close… I’m so excited!"

Catherine follows in the footsteps of actresses include Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon who have all launched lifestyle brands.

