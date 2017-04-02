  • Home
Catherine Zeta-Jones thrilled to be making Hollywood comeback
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Posted by Cover Media on April 2, 2017 at 11:30 am
Catherine Zeta-Jones has become more selective about the parts she chooses and loves no longer playing the ingenue.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is excited to be making her Hollywood comeback with "meaty" roles.

The Welsh actress initially established herself with roles in 1998's The Mask of Zorro and 1999 heist film Entrapment, before garnering critical acclaim with parts in Traffic and Chicago.

Catherine has been working intermittently in the last decade since having her children, son Dylan, now aged 16, and daughter Carys, 13, with her husband Michael Douglas, and is plotting a major resurgence with her return in TV show Feud, which describes the rivalry between the actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

"I haven't intentionally taken a break. My priorities have changed, though," she told Britain's OK! Magazine. "Years ago, it was all about my career but now I have children who have lives and schedules and they come first. I've probably become far more selective now. I want great scripts, I want evolved characters and I want to work with really talented people."

Catherine, 47, portrays actress Olivia de Havilland in the first season of the Ryan Murphy show. The star is pleased to have the opportunity to play a woman who experienced various elements of the Hollywood system.

"(It's) a fantastic phase with rich, meaty work coming my way. Who wants to keep playing the ingenue? That's boring. I want to explore characters at different stages of their lives," she stated.

Meanwhile, Catherine also shares that she couldn't say no to the role because she was attracted to the "unapologetic" glamour the part allowed. Though she is pleased not to be competing for roles in the same way as Joan and Bette did during the production of their 1962 film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

"There's magic and sparkle. That's the Hollywood I dreamt about before I went there. Back then it was incredibly tough for women, though. They found themselves tossed in this Colosseum, pitted against each other, because feuds between actresses fueled the gossip columns. It was a blood sport," she added.

© Cover Media

