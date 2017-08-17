  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Celebrities send prayers to Barcelona van attack victims

Celebrities send prayers to Barcelona van attack victims

Celebrities send prayers to Barcelona van attack victims
Antonio Banderas
Posted by Cover Media on August 17, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The incident has left 13 dead and dozens of others injured.

Antonio Banderas, Gene Simmons, and Elijah Wood have offered their thoughts to the victims of the deadly van attack in Barcelona, Spain, where a driver slammed into a crowd of tourists.

Local authorities reveal at least 13 people were killed and more than 50 others injured after a man plowed into pedestrians in the heart of the city on Thursday (17Aug17).

Police have since arrested one suspect for what they are investigating as an act of terrorism, and celebrities have flocked to social media to send their condolences to those affected.

Movie star Antonio shared a message for fans in his native Spanish, which roughly translates to: "Fused in a hug with #Barcelona," while Elijah Wood simply posts, "My heart is with Barcelona".

Actress Alyssa Milano writes, "Sending my thoughts, love and strength to #barcelona!," as Hamilton creator and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweets, "All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking."

"Wishing the families of the victims strength and peace. Using vehicles as weapons seems to be the choice of cowards the world over," singer Nancy Sinatra remarks, referring to similar recent terror attacks in London, France, and last weekend (12Aug17) at a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to our friends in Barcelona for this horrible terrorist attack," comments KISS rocker Gene Simmons, as Paula Abdul shares, "What a shameful, hateful, senseless attack. Tragic. The people of #Barcelona have my entire heart, all of my love and my sincere prayers."

"I (heart) #Barcellona (sic) and the beautiful people who are the spirit of that city," adds Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "All my thoughts and prayers are with you today. Stay strong!"

And Irish singer Brian McFadden took to Twitter shortly after the incident hit headlines, telling fans he has cut short his stay in Barcelona as a result of the tragedy.

"Was due to go sight seeing in Barcelona today but caught the early flight home instead," he tweets. "My thoughts with all those affected x".

© Cover Media

Related news

Gene Simmons: 'Justin Bieber needs to get a life'

Posted on 04/08/2017
Justin Bieber's lengthy message explaining the reasons for cancelling his Purpose World Tour didn't earn Gene Simmons' sympathy.

Alyssa Milano blasts Twitter trolls with message of defiance

Posted on 14/08/2017
The liberal star has been an outspoken critic of the Republican leader on social media.

Hamilton fever grips Hollywood

Posted on 16/08/2017
Lin-Manuel Miranda thrilled the crowd by showing up for selfies and autographs hours before his hit musical opens in Los Angeles.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Selena Gomez's Doppleganger

All photo albums

Facebook