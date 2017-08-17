Celebrities send prayers to Barcelona van attack victims

Share

The incident has left 13 dead and dozens of others injured.

Antonio Banderas, Gene Simmons, and Elijah Wood have offered their thoughts to the victims of the deadly van attack in Barcelona, Spain, where a driver slammed into a crowd of tourists.

Local authorities reveal at least 13 people were killed and more than 50 others injured after a man plowed into pedestrians in the heart of the city on Thursday (17Aug17).

Police have since arrested one suspect for what they are investigating as an act of terrorism, and celebrities have flocked to social media to send their condolences to those affected.

Movie star Antonio shared a message for fans in his native Spanish, which roughly translates to: "Fused in a hug with #Barcelona," while Elijah Wood simply posts, "My heart is with Barcelona".

Actress Alyssa Milano writes, "Sending my thoughts, love and strength to #barcelona!," as Hamilton creator and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweets, "All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking."

"Wishing the families of the victims strength and peace. Using vehicles as weapons seems to be the choice of cowards the world over," singer Nancy Sinatra remarks, referring to similar recent terror attacks in London, France, and last weekend (12Aug17) at a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to our friends in Barcelona for this horrible terrorist attack," comments KISS rocker Gene Simmons, as Paula Abdul shares, "What a shameful, hateful, senseless attack. Tragic. The people of #Barcelona have my entire heart, all of my love and my sincere prayers."

"I (heart) #Barcellona (sic) and the beautiful people who are the spirit of that city," adds Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "All my thoughts and prayers are with you today. Stay strong!"

And Irish singer Brian McFadden took to Twitter shortly after the incident hit headlines, telling fans he has cut short his stay in Barcelona as a result of the tragedy.

"Was due to go sight seeing in Barcelona today but caught the early flight home instead," he tweets. "My thoughts with all those affected x".

