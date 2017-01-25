Celine Dion announces European tour dates in bilingual video

Share

Celine Dion can't wait to return to Europe and the U.K. to perform later this year (17).

Celine Dion has announced she’s set to tour Europe and the United Kingdom this summer (17) in an humorous bilingual video.

The My Heart Will Go On singer is going on the road for her LIVE 2017 Tour with 16 shows across 14 cities scheduled, taking place after her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace ends on 3 June (17).

Taking to social media on Wednesday Celine, 48, revealed the news to fans via a short online video of herself talking to her piano player while on stage.

“Celine and her team are very proud to announce her upcoming tour, CELINE DION LIVE 2017. – Team Celine,” the caption for the clip read on Instagram, which sees her speak French while her pianist responds to her comments with lines such as, “What’s that?” and, “Oh, Europe this summer?”

“Yes sir, you ready? Mark your calendar,” she advises followers from the stage.

At the end of the video is a list of tour dates and locations, including two performances at London’s O2 Arena. These concerts mark the first time Celine has returned to the U.K. in nine years, following her Taking Chances World Tour in 2008, which became the second highest-grossing tour by a solo artist.

“I am so looking forward to returning to the U.K. and Europe this summer," Celine said in a statement. "These wonderful cities hold such special memories for me and I’m really excited to be coming back and seeing all my fans again.”

The shows kick off on 15 June (17) in Copenhagen and ends on 27 July (17) in Birmingham, England.

This exciting announcement comes after Celine was confirmed as one of the artists to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Her track will be an original for the movie, which stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

