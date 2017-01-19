Céline Dion Announces New Song for Beauty and the Beast

Share

The announcement came via her Twitter account today.

Céline Dion will be contributing new music this year for the upcoming Beauty and the Beast movie! The singer announced the news today via her Twitter account, along with a picture of the motion picture soundtrack artwork:

I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be performing a new song,"How Does A Moment Last Forever" for Disney's Beauty and the Beast. - Céline ? pic.twitter.com/5H7vnGPs5W — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 19, 2017

As if things weren’t already exciting enough in the last remaining weeks leading up to this highly anticipated live-action remake of the classic Disney film!

Of course, we still don’t know exactly what this “new song” is going to sound like, but still, just at the moment when we thought the anticipation couldn’t get any higher, it just got kicked up a BIG notch.

Beauty and the Beast debuts on March 17, 2017.

BONUS: Emma Watson as Belle in beautiful pictures released last year. See the gallery below:

RELATED ARTICLES: