Celine Dion brings style A-game to Paris for Couture Week

Celine Dion, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, and Kirsten Dunst were among the celebrities to attend the Dior show on Monday (03Jul17).

Celine Dion has attended the latest crop of Paris Couture Week shows in a range of fun outfits.

The Canadian superstar has become quite the fashionista in recent years, having teamed up with celebrity style guru Law Roach on her wardrobe.

Celine certainly didn't hold back when she made an appearance at the Giambattista Valli show on Monday evening (03Jul17), where she wore a floral minidress with ruffled sleeves. The star also playfully danced her way up the front row to show off her wine-colored suede knee high boots, amusing those perched alongside her.

Earlier in the day, Celine caught attention at the Christian Dior haute couture fashion show, where she posed up a storm in a mustard yellow leather dress which was cinched in at the waist with a wide black leather belt. The mother-of-three amped up the glam factor by donning a pair of metallic sunglasses for the presentation.

Celine was joined at the show by Jennifer Lawrence, who made a sartorial statement in a monochromatic ensemble. The actress opted for a sheer white lace minidress and oversize black and white cardigan with fringing, and accessorized with large sunglasses, high-top sneakers, and a black hat.

Black outfits proved to be a trend at the event, with Natalie Portman stepping out in a black minidress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, which she matched with classic black suede pumps and a black Dior handbag. Felicity Jones wore an ankle-length black dress with tulle skirt, while Kirsten Dunst looked beautiful in a black Dior gown with flowing skirt and sequin embellishment dotted on the skirt and bodice.

Karlie Kloss chose a black dress for the event, which perfectly highlighted her new platinum blonde hairstyle. The model paired her look with a Dior choker and black slingback pumps, and carried a tangerine-hued clutch handbag.

