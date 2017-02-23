Celine Dion: 'It will be hectic when Beyonce has her twins!'

Share

Celine Dion has offered advice to Beyonce, warning the pregnant singer her house will be "hectic" when she welcomes her babies.

Celine is mother to six-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, and teenager Rene-Charles with late husband Rene Angelil. And following the news that Beyonce and Jay Z are set to add to their family with two tots later this year (17), Celine was asked by E! News if she would offer some suggestions to the expectant parents, who also share five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

"I think it's a double blessing," Celine smiled when questioned about Beyonce's baby news. "I have twins. I think she's covered. She's been in the business for so long, she's got her own people... When she does something, she knows what she's doing."

As two of the world's most famous and wealthy celebrities, Beyonce and Jay will be able to employ help to give them a hand with the twins. And the 48-year-old added that while Beyonce might seek help from a nanny or babysitter, no-one will ever take her place as the babies' mother.

"It's going to be hectic in the house," Celine smiled. "But she's fortunate enough that she can have all the people that she wants to help her, but no one will ever replace a mom and she's a great mom. I'm pretty sure of that."

Beyonce broke the pregnancy news by posing in her underwear for a maternity shoot earlier this month (Feb17). She then performed at the Grammy Awards, and left millions of women - Celine included - jealous with her stunning appearance on stage.

"She looks amazing, she makes women dream, she's so beautiful, she's on top of things," Celine said. "She looked gorgeous (at the Grammys)! I was watching and when her mother (Tina Knowles) presented her, I thought it was just so amazing."

Looking directly at the camera and addressing her friend, Celine concluded: "I love you Beyonce, of course you know that. I wish her the best."

