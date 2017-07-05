Celine Dion poses naked for Instagram

Share

The Canadian superstar is in the middle of a European tour.

Celine Dion has been photographed fully naked, revealing a growing confidence 18 months after the death of her husband Rene Angelil.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is not known for sharing revealing photos, but gave her OK to Vogue editors to post the sexy shot on Instagram on Tuesday (04Jul17).

In the snap, the usually-modest mother-of-three is pictured sitting in a chair with her legs and arms crossed to preserve her modesty, with her left hand covering her mouth.

Celine, who sports smoky eye make-up and loose blonde-highlighted hair, was captured on camera in between outfit changes while in Paris, France, where her concert dates in the city this week (ends07Jul17) coincide with the capital's High Couture Fashion Week.

"Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between (Paris Fashion Week) shows," reads the caption, in part. "For the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current 'mini-tour' of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers)."

The superstar has not shared the intimate shot on her personal Instagram page, but she did add two comments to the post: "We have to make haute couture industrial," she wrote, adding, "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes."

The naked image emerges after Celine showed off bolder fashion choices of late. She was photographed last week (ends30Jun17), for example, in top-to-toe Balmain, including a sexy black tiger T-shirt dress she paired with beige leggings and a dramatic floor-length leather trench coat.

The singer wraps up her European tour in Glasgow, Scotland on 5 August (17), before resuming her Las Vegas residency on 19 September (17).

