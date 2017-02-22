Celine Dion rocks retro look to unveil new accessories line

Share

Celine Dion was far from disappointed while working with The Bugatti Group on her new accessories line.

Celine Dion looked super chic in thigh-high red boots as she unveiled her new accessories line in Las Vegas on Tuesday (21Feb17).

The 48-year-old singer announced she had struck up a deal with The Bugatti Group earlier this month (Feb17), and was partnering with the Montreal-based company on a line of branded goods.

She's now given the public a glimpse at her designs during the Project Womens trade show in Sin City, where she has her residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

Wearing scarlet velvet boots, a white mini dress with black polka dots and a white jacket with a heart and arrows across the front by Schiaparelli Couture, the French-Canadian star was the epitome of chic while showing off 70 pieces from her Celine Dion Collection, including handbags, tech accessories and small leather goods.

"They were great listeners," Celine told WWD of working with Bugatti, as she held one of the tote designs in black leather. "There's nothing worse than expecting something and you are disappointed, so to be honest with you when I met them for the first time I was far from being disappointed. And they already knew where I was going (with the design). It's nice when you meet people and, I don't want to say it was love at first sight, but it's a partnership."

Celine made sure her offerings are accessible in terms of pricing in a bid to attract a varied audience, from fashionistas to her fans. And the new venture may mark a new career path for the I'm Alive singer, as she also hinted at the possibility of launching a full lifestyle brand, which would include jewelry, shoes and clothes for women and children.

"Why not?" she smiled. "There was so much going on in my whole career all the time and it feels to me that at this time of my life I can step forward and if I'm given the opportunity, it's now or never and I decided it was a great opportunity."

The range is to go on sale from September (17).

