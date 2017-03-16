Celine Dion shares career advice from late husband with The Voice hopefuls

Share

Celine Dion's late husband Rene Angelil is "always with" her.

Celine Dion shared the best piece of advice she was given by her late husband Rene Angelil with hopefuls on U.S. TV talent show The Voice.

The 48-year-old singer's spouse and manager of three decades Rene died in January, 2016, after losing his battle with cancer. Despite Rene no longer being with her, Celine still lives by the words of advice he shared with her over the years, and decided to impart this knowledge to singers on The Voice as they prepared for the series' "Battle Rounds".

In a preview for the upcoming episode, shown after Wednesday night's (15Mar17) programme, Celine, who is a mentor for Gwen Stefani's team, is seen telling the wannabe stars: "My husband is always with me. He said, 'You cannot be good all the time. You have to be good when it's time.'"

John Legend, Luke Bryan and DJ Khaled will also act as mentors alongside Celine, for the other judges' teams. Celine explained she has always been overwhelmed by the level of talent on the programme, which is what pushed her to sign on for the role.

"What I like about The Voice is I get to be stunned by amazing talents," she said. "This is the new generation."

Having her team learning from Celine was a unique experience for No Doubt star Gwen as well, with the 47-year-old admitting she also considers the My Heart Will Go On singer a musical idol.

"She is so unique…. Every song she puts out is a world song, she speaks to the world and that's a whole other level (than), 'Oh I made it as a pop star in America,'" Gwen said during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers recently. "She's (been) massive since she was 13 years old, so having her on the show was incredible."

