Celine Dion stars in glamorous Vogue fashion film

The singer has been grabbing headlines internationally for her ultra-chic Paris Fashion Week outfits.

Celine Dion has shown off her modeling talents by starring in a stunning new fashion film for American Vogue magazine.

The French-Canadian singer shot the video, directed by Gordon von Steiner, at the Ritz hotel in Paris, France, wearing glamorous couture pieces selected by stylist Jorden Bickham.

Vogue editors shared clips of the mini-movie on the publication's Instagram account on Thursday (20Jul17), captioning each piece of footage with a detailed summary of all the designer pieces.

The first enchanting ensemble features an ethereal Giambattista Valli gown, which resembles pink clouds.

"Giambattista Valli loves nothing more than rendering cotton candy as the most tempting fashion proposition," editors explained of how the look found its way to the My Heart Will Go On singer. "This season his cloud-like creation, the ultimate confection in pale pink tulle, was promptly whisked off the runway and into Celine Dion’s suite at the Ritz."

The singer then switched out the Giambattista Valli look for more hardcore and eccentric outfits.

In one clip she walks around a restaurant serving platters as a futuristic waitress in a tattered white shirt partnered with an out-of-the-box black corset and a sparkly see-through knee-length skirt designed by John Galliano for Maison Marigela.

Celine also donned a classic 1950s New Look silhouette by posing in a layered grey ankle-length skirt suit by Dior's first female creative director, Maria Chiuri Grazia.

Dion has become a bit of a fashion icon in the past month during her visit to France. Her ultra-chic Paris Fashion Week looks, particularly the all-white pantsuit number designed from the Ralph & Russo Fall 2016 couture collection she wore on 12 July (17), have been grabbing headlines internationally.

