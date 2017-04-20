Celine Dion turned to husband's portrait to help her make Beauty and the Beast decision

Share

The singer felt like she was cheating on Rene Angelil as she recorded How Does a Moment Last Forever.

Celine Dion is using portraits of her late husband to help her make big career decisions.

The singer's former manager and longtime partner Rene Angelil lost his battle with cancer at the beginning of last year (16), and Celine tells The Sun she is using images of the music mogul to help her through the grieving process.

And there's one portrait of her husband of 21 years that she turned to while wrestling with the decision of whether or not to record a new song for the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack.

"I went and found one of the paintings that one of the fans gave me of my husband and I said, 'Should I do this?'" Celine tells the publication. "And the answer I got back - I don’t want that to sound like ghostly or anything like that - but emotionally what I got back from that was, 'You have nothing to lose'."

The track, How Does a Moment Last Forever, became her first new recording since her husband's death, and she recently confessed she still felt like she was cheating on Rene in the studio as the ballad came together.

"My first Beauty & the Beast, the decision was made with my husband," she told Entertainment Tonight at the film's premiere. "Now I'm making decisions on my own. It's a little bit harder. I couldn't say yes right away, because I felt like I was kind of cheating in a way."

She's glad she agreed to sing for the new Disney film - because it gave her an emotional full circle moment.

"I was at the beginning of my career (when I performed Beauty & the Beast)," she says. "The song put me on the map. It put me where I am today."

Her love theme duet for the original Disney Beauty and the Beast has been recorded by John Legend and Ariana Grande for the new film.

