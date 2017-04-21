Celine Dion worries about how Botox would affect her onstage appearance

Share

Celine Dion isn't a fan of treatments such as facials, manicures and pedicures.

Celine Dion can't have Botox injections because she's worried they would prevent her from putting on an emotional performance.

The 49-year-old singer is open to having cosmetic surgery to maintain her appearance but fears Botox would "paralyze" her onstage and leave her unable to put on a convincing performance.

"I’m still looking through the magazines to find the miracle things I can inject in myself, not to be different, but just for maintenance," she told The Sun. "I’m still very open to what the future in the aesthetic world can bring to us that’s reversible, for example. I would love to do things. I’m going to be extremely careful if I do.

"I can’t use Botox... because I’m a singer. If they go too deep it can paralyze... If I sing and nothing moves I don’t think it has the same impact, so I don’t want to lose my emotion, conviction, sharing with the audience."

But the My Heart Will Go On singer, who turns 50 next year (18), admits she is going to have start taking more care of herself.

"I don’t go to spas, I don’t have facials, I hate having manicures, pedicures. No, I’m not at all like that," she mused. "I prefer to have candles, a coffee, a look at magazines, do finger painting with my kids, have tea at teatime - tea and cookies and scones."

When it comes to her figure, Celine doesn't have anything to worry about. The singer frequently shows off her slim frame in stunning gowns, and previously admitted she relies solely on an exercise bike and stretches to maintain her lithe physique.

"Being super-skinny is not important," she explained on Canadian show etalk. "It's not important. I'm not a model."

© Cover Media