Chad Michael Murray becomes a father of two

Chad Michael Murray's wife Sarah Roemer gave birth to the couple's first daughter on Monday (13Mar17).

The former One Tree Hill actor announced the happy news by sharing an adorable snap of the new arrival clutching his finger with her tiny hand on his Instagram page.

He wrote alongside the picture: "Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I’m already yours & I’ll never let go. I’ve now two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys. @rooeemer."

The baby news comes after Chad revealed his trepidation about having a daughter, telling People.com: "It’s incredible. I’m shaking in my boots. I did one - awesome. Now I’ve got it down to the science. Me and my boy, we’re good! We’ve got wrestle play time. He loves beating on dad at night. We know his shows, we know what he likes, what he doesn’t like. And now it’s a girl, and I have no idea what to expect."

He and Sarah were also struggling to come up with a name for their daughter, with Chad adding: "I don’t know if it’s because every man, that’s their little princess, that’s their little girl — and what could ever be good enough for them?

"It may be one of those last-second moments where we’ve already left the hospital and we go, ‘You know what you are? You look like a Cleetus. Cleetus Jr.!'"

Chad and Disturbia star wife Sarah first became parents in 2015, when they welcomed a son, whose name still hasn't been revealed.

He also revealed that baby news on his social media, writing at the time: "We've been blessed with a son. Sarah & I couldn't be happier."

Chad started dating Sarah in 2014, weeks after splitting from the couple's Chosen castmate Nicky Whelan, and they wed in secret in January, 2015.

He was previously married to his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush in 2005, but they split after just five months as husband and wife. Their divorce was finalized in 2006.

