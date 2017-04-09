Chance the Rapper: ‘I’m no longer the life of the party’

Share

Chance the Rapper better understands what his parents went through now that he’s a father.

Chance the Rapper no longer feels pressure to be extroverted when attending events.

The Coloring Book star has become one of the hottest names in music over the past few years, bagging three Grammys and gaining a fan in former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Finding fame has changed him though, especially when it comes to his partying ways.

“To a certain extent, yeah,” he told Complex magazine when asked if it’s now harder to make connections with new people. “Going to parties is different. I used to be the most outgoing person at a party. I used to get hella (lots of) phone numbers, and I also just made mad friends. That's why I've been able to be successful in the industry...

“But now, I go out and I'm not really trying to talk to nobody. I'm kinda sitting in the corner or hanging with the group of people that I had just left another place with. They're like, 'Why did I even come to the second party?' I think it's good that way though.”

Life has also changed for the Chicago native since he welcomed his daughter Kensli in 2015, with ex-girlfriend Kirsten Corley. He can now relate to what his own parents went through, and though Kensli is still a tot, Chance is already imagining what the future holds.

“I’m understanding that cyclical thing of it all: I’m realizing, ‘Oh s**t, my kids are probably gonna try and sneak out and smoke dope and argue with teachers or do whatever,’” he smiled. “And my parents probably did the same thing. It’s kind of sobering.

“To a certain extent, it’s just gonna keep going. I’m gonna have kids, my kids are gonna have kids, and so on and so forth. But, there’s also a lot of beauty in it and something romantic about it.”

© Cover Media