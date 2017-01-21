Chance the Rapper’s baseball cap is a sign of rebellion

Share

Chance the Rapper had to break his habit of going in to Ralph Lauren and buying really expensive clothes.

Chance the Rapper’s signature baseball cap stems from his hat-wearing school days.

The U.S. hip hop star is one of the hottest names in music now, and counts the likes of Kanye West and outgoing U.S. president Barack Obama as fans.

As well as his music, Chance has become known for his unique style, which always involves a baseball cap.

“I used to always rock a cap when I was in high school and get them taken away,” he told America’s GQ. “It was an excessive amount. Like, so often that at the end of each school year, there would be a box of all the confiscated caps. After they gave back a few caps to other kids, they would just give me the box because the rest were all my hats. So I think, in one part, it’s a rebellion.

“There are a few things that I have because I’m a man-child. Like I don’t eat vegetables at all. Never. I hate eating vegetables. The only vegetables I eat are lettuce on a burger.”

Recently Chance has gone from wearing White Sox hats to caps with the number three on. The 23-year-old explains the switch up coincided with his third mix tape, Coloring Book.

When playing a gig or posing on the red carpet, the Chicago native sports everything from dungarees to baseball jackets, but his style hasn’t always been so adventurous.

“For a second, when I first moved back to Chicago from L.A., I had old habits to break. I would buy very, very expensive Ralph Lauren stuff. I got into Polo really heavy,” he laughed. “Like, Oh s**t, now this is all I do. I have three-to-four-thousand-dollar merino wool sweaters or cashmere sweaters and s**t.”

