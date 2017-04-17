Chance the Rapper gifted birthday song from his brother

Share

The hip-hop star celebrated his special day with Ludacris and T-Pain.

Chance the Rapper was reduced to tears on Sunday (16Apr17) after his musician brother presented him with a special song in honor of his 24th birthday.

The No Problem hitmaker's younger sibling, fellow rapper Taylor Bennett, reworked Chance's D.R.A.M. Sings Special track from his Coloring Book album to create Only Brother, and uploaded the tune to music streaming site Soundcloud.

"Happy 24th Birthday chance!," Taylor captioned the post. "Love ya".

Chance was so moved by the song, he also shared the link via Twitter.

"My only brother Taylor Bennett made me this song for my birthday and brought me to tears," he wrote.

The tribute track emerged hours before Chance celebrated his special day with a party he dubbed Chance the Birthday in his native Chicago, Illinois.

The star, real name Chancelor Bennett, invited fans to the bash via Instagram last week (ends14Apr17), promising appearances from "special guests", and tickets for the Studio Paris club event immediately sold out.

And Chance didn't disappoint on Sunday night as he hit the stage with fellow hip-hop stars T-Pain and Ludacris, who joined the birthday boy to perform his hit Move B**ch.

Ludacris took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Chance with fans, captioning the shot, "When Real Ones Connect. Happy Day @chancetherapper".

All proceeds benefited Chance's Social Works charity, which is helping to raise money for the cash-strapped Chicago public school system.

He recently pledged $1 million to aid today's students, and started the Social Works crowdsourcing site to boost donations earlier this year (17) after a disappointing meeting with Illinois governor Bruce Rauner about the state's education funding.

© Cover Media