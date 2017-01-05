Chance the Rapper's girlfriend withdraws legal papers over parenting schedule

Share

The hip-hop star recently shared the very first photos of his baby girl on social media.

Chance the Rapper's on/off girlfriend has dropped her legal bid to have a formal parenting schedule for their daughter set out by a judge.

The No Problem hitmaker, real name Chancelor Bennett, became a first-time father in September, 2015, when he and Kirsten Corley welcomed little Kensli. It has since emerged the couple split, and court records filed in the star's native Chicago, Illinois reveal the pair agreed to a parenting plan in June (16), only for Kirsten to file a request to rework the schedule less than three months later, when she was no longer living with the rapper.

She has since withdrawn her petition after reportedly reconciling with Chance.

Lawyers for the couple were scheduled to meet in Cook County Court next week (begs09Jan17) for a status hearing, but Kirsten's attorney, Enrico Mirabelli, has confirmed the case has been dropped.

"All is well, and the motion has been withdrawn," he told the Chicago Tribune.

Chance, who has yet to comment on the drama, introduced fans to Kensli on Instagram on Sunday (01Jan17), and credited his daughter with renewing his faith in God.

"This is the girl who reintroduced me to God," he captioned a picture of the tot dressed up in a lion costume. "She's the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can't wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me."

In another post, the 23-year-old reflected on the joys of becoming a father, and praised Corley.

"Dads know you can't/won't get this love anywhere else," he added. "We are the chosen few, the responsibility is heavy but duty is an honor... Thank you to her mother, my mother and God for making all things possible."

