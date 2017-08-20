  • Home
Channing Tatum gawked at Halle Berry on set of Kingsman sequel

Channing Tatum
Posted by Cover Media on August 20, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The actor made a fool of himself when the stars first met.

Channing Tatum frequently found himself "staring" at Halle Berry on the set of Kingsman: The Golden Circle because he was so in awe of her beauty.

The Magic Mike hunk is happily married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan Tatum, but that didn't stop him from admiring the former Bond girl's looks as they worked together on the forthcoming action sequel - even though Halle would often catch him mid-gawk.

"You can just get lost in her face, like in between takes you'd just be (staring at her)," Channing told U.S. breakfast show Today. "'Sorry, I'm sorry Halle, I was staring at you.'"

It wasn't the first time the actor had embarrassed himself in front of the Hollywood stunner - he previously confessed he was so intimidated sharing the screen with the Oscar winner, he fumbled his first ever words to her.

"I think I was so nervous meeting her for the very first time that I just blurted out like, 'Do you think you're the most rapped-about female on earth?'," he recalled. "I just didn't even (think about it), and I was like, 'What? What did I (do)? I'm sorry!'"

The pair has since become good pals, and it appears Jenna didn't mind her man falling for Halle's good looks on set - because she's just as big of a fan as Channing is.

"In the 12 years of knowing Chan, he has never come back after a movie... and said, 'You've got to meet somebody'," Jenna told Halle as she guest-hosted U.S. talk show Live! with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month (Aug17). "He like, friend matched us. We're supposed to be friends..., but he loves you so much, which is amazing."

© Cover Media

