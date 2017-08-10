Channing Tatum humbled by failure to impress daughter Everly

Share

Jenna Dewan Tatum has been too busy to see her husband's latest role in Steven Soderbergh film Logan Lucky.

Channing Tatum has admitted the person he's worked hardest to impress in life is his daughter Everly.

The 21 Jump Street star opened up about his relationship with the four-year-old at the premiere of his new film Logan Lucky in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Wednesday (09Aug17), sharing his daughter is thoroughly unimpressed by her superstar dad unless he is doing something silly.

"I've never worked so hard to like, make a girl like me and fail," Tatum laughed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was like, 'Please, please, just please love me, please just love me!'"

Channing has previously revealed that the precocious tot, who he shares with actress wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, is not a fan of their dance movie Step Up. But there is one failsafe route to his daughter's heart.

"She likes it when I fall down and hurt myself! She's like, 'Haha, do it again!'" Tatum shared. "She's my harshest critic, man, but it's the best. It's a really good humbling experience, I can promise you."

The actor, who stars alongside Adam Driver in Steven Soderbergh's new movie as one of two brothers who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina, also shared that his wife has yet to see his new movie, because she's been too busy. Jenna is juggling her role as a host of dance competition series World of Dance, a recurring role on TV Show Supergirl and a modelling campaign for Danskin's activewear range.

"She's got a little bit on her plate right now. We can't be mad at her for not seeing everything that I do," the understanding husband and actor explained.

"We got a lot of irons in the fire but we've been really lucky and privileged in the fact that we only do things now that we really love," he smiled. "Because we do want family time, time to be with each other and be with our daughter. It's tricky, you gotta be good at managing the time table, but it's fun. We enjoy what we do."

© Cover Media