Channing Tatum keeping New Year's resolution by teaching himself piano

Share

Channing Tatum is no stranger to sharing all aspects of his life on his social media pages.

Channing Tatum has shared a video of himself playing the piano after trying to learn the instrument without the help of a teacher.

The Magic Mike star saw in 2017 by making a New Year's resolution to teach himself new things. One of those things was learning to tinkle the ivories, which Channing has been doing for the past two weeks, sharing an update with his fans on Instagram on Sunday (22Jan17).

“I’m going to shame myself into getting better by showing you, um, where I’m at. Two and a half weeks into learning how to play the piano. Bear with me, this is going to be brutal,” Channing says in the video.

The actor then proceeds to play around 40 seconds of Ludwig van Beethoven's Fur Elise.

He captioned the video by telling fans he is keen to take on some lessons from a trained professional soon, writing: "Hahaha! Well, keeping my New Year's resolution to "learn new things". But teaching myself piano is brutal. Got to get some legit lessons soon. Song is way too hard."

Channing is no stranger to sharing all aspects of his life on his social media pages. The father-of-one delighted Instagram followers earlier this month when he shared a snap of his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum naked in bed, alongside the caption: "Nap time = The Best Time."

In the black and white shot, Jenna is seen with her leg over the top of the duvet, which she is using to protect her modesty.

Jenna and Channing first met when they starred in 2006 movie Step Up, and quickly embarked on a romance. They married in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013, and the couple have both been open about just how important sex is in their relationship.

“I’ve always been a very sexual person,” Jenna told Cosmopolitan magazine in December. “We definitely have a very happy and healthy sex life."

© Cover Media