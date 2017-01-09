Charli XCX creates her own party anthem album for club nights

Share

The pop star insists on champagne, Britney Spears and white limousines when she's planning an epic night out.

Charli XCX has created her own party anthem album.

The nightclub-loving pop star realized she never heard her own music blasted out over the dancefloor when she was out with pals and decided it was time to create an album full of songs that would get people on their feet.

"It's a champagne shower of bada** pop," the 24-year-old tells Rolling Stone about her upcoming May (17) release. "The album is a party album.

"One of my favorite hobbies is partying, and I realized that I never actually made a party album. I never made an album that I would want to hear at a club. It was very indulgent in that sense because I just wanted to make an album that I could get f**ked up to. It's the soundtrack to my nights."

And what makes the perfect party for XCX?

"Some really great vehicles... SUVs, limousines must be included, preferably white," she laughs. "Lots of champagne and a really great driver, who isn't drinking. Just want to add that in."

Plus a lot of Britney Spears: "The Blackout era," she adds.

The party album will feature rising rapper Lil Yachty and a special guest.

"I can't really talk about who that is," Charli says.

Fans won't have to wait for the release to hear new music from Charli XCX, however - she's planning to put out a mixtape this spring (17), adding, "I've been working with lots of fun people on that."

