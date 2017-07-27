Charli XCX flips gender stereotypes for new video Boys

Share

Charli XCX jokes singer Nick Jonas was a "natural" at acting sexy in her new music video.

Charli XCX enjoyed watching her famous male cast do "sexy stuff" in her new music video rather than women.

The British popstar has just dropped the accompanying video to her track Boys, tapping A-list stars including Joe Jonas, Mark Ronson, Riz Ahmed and Jack Antonoff to act out seductive moves in front of the camera, from writhing around on a bed to playing with puppies.

Charli, 24, also directed the project and wanted it to break the usual gender stereotypes seen on screen, and luckily all the men she asked were keen to get involved.

"I wanted them to be doing the sexy stuff in a pop video for a change rather than the girls," she grinned to Metro. "I mentioned the idea of reverting the male gaze to all the guys and they were super down for it."

Quizzed on who put on the best performance Charli joked DNCE frontman Joe was a "natural" and quickly got into character to eat pancakes and sip on milk, while fellow singer Charlie Puth "enjoyed washing that car in a sexy manner too".

Brunette beauty Charli is regarded as one of the most talented women in the music business, penning both her own material as well as lending her writing skills to the likes of Iggy Azalea, Selena Gomez and Blondie. Discussing how she hopes to see the industry change for female artists, the star points out there is already plenty of discussion about female rights currently taking place.

"There are some really amazing artists and people behind the scenes who are really effective in championing feminism in the music industry, and I think that's really important for people in the industry and for young girls and guys to see," she told glamour.com.

And to further illustrate her point, the video to Boys is already a huge hit with fans, with almost two million views in under 24 hours.

On Thursday morning (27Jul17) Charli took to Twitter to thank viewers, posting, "Omg 1.5 million views in 14 hours!!! angels!!!!!!!!!! i love youuuuuuu!!!!!! we r (sic) doing thissssss!!! #xcxboys".

