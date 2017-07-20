Charli XCX teams up with Kiehl's and amfAR to promote HIV awareness

Share

The pop star fronts an ad campaign for the cosmetic company's limited edition Ultimate Strength Hand Salve.

Singer Charli XCX has joined bosses at skincare brand Kiehl's as part of a campaign to boost awareness for AIDS charity amfAR.

The New York City cosmetics brand is hosting its eighth annual Kiehl's Liferide for amfAR motorcycle benefit from 31 July (17) to 7 Aug (17) and the pop star features in a Public Service Announcement video in promotion of the event, in which she discusses important HIV statistics impacting young Americans, noting young people aged 13 to 24 account for one in five new diagnoses in the U.S.

"Each month, 700 new cases of HIV are diagnosed in people under the age of 25," she explained in the video, before announcing amfAR scientists are aiming to discover a cure for AIDS by the year 2020.

Charli's appearance in the campaign can make a huge difference for young people struggling with the disease, according to amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost.

“Nearly 40,000 people were diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. in 2015, and more than 40 percent were under the age of 30,” the executive explained. “We need to do a much better job of reaching young people in ways that empower them to make good decisions regarding the risks of HIV, particularly since 50 percent of HIV-positive young people don’t know they’re infected and can unknowingly pass the virus on to others.”

Charli also fronts the motorcycle inspired ad for Kiehl's limited edition Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, a $28 healing balm on offer online and in the brand's storefronts for all those who cannot attend the Liferide. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the product will benefit amfAR.

Since 2010, Kiehl's bosses have helped raise $1.7 million for amfAR AIDS research projects.

© Cover Media