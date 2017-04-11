Charlie Hunnam’s relief over protein powder discovery

Share

Charlie Hunnam goes on daily hikes in Los Angeles.

Charlie Hunnam is pleased he can now rely on protein powders rather than “solid protein” to bulk up for a role.

The British actor became an international star after being cast as the lead in TV series Sons of Anarchy in 2008, and has gone on to land movie after movie.

When filming the Golden Globe-winning show, which came to an end after seven seasons, Charlie relied on gym workouts and a protein-rich diet to bulk up as his alter ego Jackson 'Jax' Teller, but he now realizes there are much easier ways to gain muscle mass.

“There are protein powders, vegan protein powders and all that s**t,” he smiled to Mr Porter. “(Things) that feel a little kinder to the system rather than eating enormous amounts of solid protein every day.”

His dedication to fitness hasn’t wavered though, and he recently added some new skills to his repertoire when he learned how to sword fight for Guy Ritchie’s forthcoming movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

He also takes daily hikes through Runyon Canyon Park, which his Los Angeles house backs onto.

“I have come to really like an active lifestyle,” he shared. “It was a bit of a challenge to begin with to find a routine that felt good. But equal to the physical rewards of feeling good and healthy and energized, just the mental clarity and emotional stability I find I get from working out have become pretty essential to my day-to-day life.

“(Runyon Canyon is) lovely to have on the doorstep. I go up there most mornings about 6.00am, watch the sunrise. Sometimes double it up and go watch the sunset as well. And on my ambitious days, I do give it a bit of a run, but it’s usually just a fast walk.”

