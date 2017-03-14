Charlie Hunnam hasn't seen Fifty Shades of Grey

Charlie Hunnam hasn't seen Fifty Shades of Grey
Charlie Hunnam
Posted by Cover Media on March 14, 2017 at 10:30 pm
A scheduling conflict forced the actor to step away from the franchise.

Charlie Hunnam has never watched a Fifty Shades of Grey film because he is still "traumatized" by his decision to turn down the chance to play Christian Grey.

The British actor was handpicked to play the role in the erotic thrillers but scheduling conflicts forced him to walk away.

Charlie developed a close friendship with director Sam Taylor-Johnson as they started working on the first film, and he still can't bring himself to watch the movies because he is still wrestling with his decision.

"That was a somewhat traumatic experience for me," he tells Elle magazine. "I didn't want to open that wound."

The Sons of Anarchy star felt awful when he had to give up the role, because he thought he was letting the director down.

"(It was) the worst professional experience of my life," he told V Man magazine in 2015. "(It) was the most emotionally destructive and difficult thing that I've ever had to deal with professionally. It was heartbreaking."

"I called (Sam) and we both cried our eyes out on the phone for 20 minutes," he added. "I needed to tell her that this was not going to work."

The actor had already committed to starring in Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak and was filming his hit show Sons of Anarchy and he knew he wouldn't have time to prepare for the role.

"I'd given Guillermo my word, over a year before, that I was going to do Crimson Peak," he said. "People were saying, 'Are you crazy?... Guillermo still has got four months to recast, it's the fourth lead, you can go and do this (instead)'. I said, 'I can't. He's my friend'."

"(I would have been flying) to Vancouver the next day (after Sons of Anarchy for Fifty Shades), have 10 days of rehearsal, and then start shooting...," he said. "Then I was going to have three days after that and I'd have to start shooting Crimson Peak, and then I'd have two days to travel and go back into Season 7 of Sons."

The role was eventually offered to Irish actor Jamie Dornan and the film became a massive hit when it was released in February, 2015. Dornan and co-star Dakota Johnson reprised their roles for the sequel, which was released last month (Feb17), and they have wrapped filming the third movie in the franchise, Fifty Shades Freed.

© Cover Media

Related news

Charlie Hunnam wants to become a family man

Posted on 25/02/2017
Charlie Hunnam has credited TV show Sons of Anarchy for changing his career more than he could have ever imagined.

Sex is a big part of Charlie Hunnam's workouts

Posted on 09/03/2017
Charlie Hunnam still wants to be running up mountains by the age of 70.

Charlie Hunnam: 'I'm so much more than a pretty boy'

Posted on 11/03/2017
The Sons of Anarchy star reveals his work is "brutal" on his personal relationships.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

16 Green Things to Eat on St Patrick's Day

All photo albums

Facebook