Charlie Hunnam: 'I'm so much more than a pretty boy'

The Sons of Anarchy star reveals his work is "brutal" on his personal relationships.

Actor Charlie Hunnam fears he has to work harder than many of his peers, so studio bosses don't dismiss him as another Hollywood "pretty boy".

The Sons of Anarchy heartthrob was selected as one of People magazine's Sexist Men Alive in 2014, but receiving attention for his good looks is not as important to him as doing a good job.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, the 36-year-old explains his life as a sex symbol is "both collateral damage and a huge opportunity".

"It makes it a lot easier to get roles if you’re a little easier on the eyes," he says, "but the reality is you get on set and every scene is a challenge to make work.”

Charlie tries to block out all thoughts of what others think of his appearance, because he is "just attempting to shape my own perception of myself and feel confident in my own identity," adding, "People recognize that I have some real ability and have demonstrated that (but) there will probably be those that still relegate me to being a pretty boy."

And his hard work on film and TV sets often makes returning to normal life with his longtime girlfriend, jewelry designer Morgana McNelis, tough.

"It's brutal. Reintegration is a motherf**ker," he says of coming home after wrapping each project. "I keep thinking it’ll get easier, but it doesn’t. It’s really hard for my girlfriend.

"There’s all this expectation and longing and hope for what that reunion’s going to be. For me, it’s a process of trying desperately to get back to centre, so I can be that person for her."

