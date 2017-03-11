  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Charlie Hunnam: 'I'm so much more than a pretty boy'

Charlie Hunnam: 'I'm so much more than a pretty boy'

Charlie Hunnam: 'I'm so much more than a pretty boy'
Charlie Hunnam
Posted by Cover Media on March 11, 2017 at 12:30 am
The Sons of Anarchy star reveals his work is "brutal" on his personal relationships.

Actor Charlie Hunnam fears he has to work harder than many of his peers, so studio bosses don't dismiss him as another Hollywood "pretty boy".

The Sons of Anarchy heartthrob was selected as one of People magazine's Sexist Men Alive in 2014, but receiving attention for his good looks is not as important to him as doing a good job.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, the 36-year-old explains his life as a sex symbol is "both collateral damage and a huge opportunity".

"It makes it a lot easier to get roles if you’re a little easier on the eyes," he says, "but the reality is you get on set and every scene is a challenge to make work.”

Charlie tries to block out all thoughts of what others think of his appearance, because he is "just attempting to shape my own perception of myself and feel confident in my own identity," adding, "People recognize that I have some real ability and have demonstrated that (but) there will probably be those that still relegate me to being a pretty boy."

And his hard work on film and TV sets often makes returning to normal life with his longtime girlfriend, jewelry designer Morgana McNelis, tough.

"It's brutal. Reintegration is a motherf**ker," he says of coming home after wrapping each project. "I keep thinking it’ll get easier, but it doesn’t. It’s really hard for my girlfriend.

"There’s all this expectation and longing and hope for what that reunion’s going to be. For me, it’s a process of trying desperately to get back to centre, so I can be that person for her."

© Cover Media

Related news

Charlie Hunnam wants to become a family man

Posted on 25/02/2017
Charlie Hunnam has credited TV show Sons of Anarchy for changing his career more than he could have ever imagined.

Sex is a big part of Charlie Hunnam's workouts

Posted on 09/03/2017
Charlie Hunnam still wants to be running up mountains by the age of 70.

Billy Ray Cyrus sparks speculation Miley Cyrus is married

Posted on 10/03/2017
Bill Ray Cyrus shared a picture of Miley smiling in a white peasant dress against a mountain backdrop.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

The 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

All photo albums

Facebook