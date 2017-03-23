Charlie Hunnam's style icon is his 'super sharp' dad

Share

Charlie Hunnam was disappointed by the lack of glamour during his brief stint in modelling.

Charlie Hunnam inherited his love of tailoring and gold jewelry from his "super sharp" father.

The Sons of Anarchy actor always polishes up well for red carpet events, opting for a navy Burberry ensemble at the recent London premiere of The Lost City of Z. Discussing his style influences, Charlie named his dad William as someone who had a huge impact on him growing up.

"My clothing influence was my dad," the 36-year-old told Britain's Shortlist magazine. "He was a super sharp dresser. He was a scrap metal man, so he had shabby work clothes... But whenever he left the house, even if only going for a pint on a Saturday afternoon, he always wore a beautiful tailored suit, and a lot of gold. Scrap men like a lot of gold, and I definitely inherited that from my old man."

Charlie is rarely seen in smart attire in front of the camera for work, previously donning biker gear in TV show Sons of Anarchy while his upcoming project King Arthur: Legend of the Sword sees him in medieval get-up. He hopes one day he can get "dolled up and look very suave" for a role, though admits that chance hasn't come his way yet.

The handsome star previously dabbled in modelling when he was younger after being scouted when clothes shopping with his mum Jane. Asked if it was gratifying being plucked out of the crowd, Charlie noted it was a big confidence booster, although he found it didn't match the expectations he had of the industry.

"I only did two jobs... (One) was a Wall's ice cream ad," he recalled. "It was just me and a girl in a park licking ice cream, but it took five hours. When you're 17, it sounds like a good job, until you're on your fifth ice cream and you want to puke. I left with a terrible stomach ache - it wasn't exactly the glamour I expected."

© Cover Media