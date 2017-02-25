Charlie Hunnam wants to become a family man

Share

Charlie Hunnam has credited TV show Sons of Anarchy for changing his career more than he could have ever imagined.

Charlie Hunnam realizes he needs to balance his relationship and work more effectively for when talk turns to starting a family.

The 36-year-old actor has been with his girlfriend Morgana McNelis since 2005 and the pair has had to ensure long periods apart due to Charlie’s film schedules.

He has previously admitted struggling to assign time to both his love life and career, and in a new interview he shared his desire to strike harmony between the two.

“I have an incredibly understanding girlfriend who is requiring more and more as we get older that I figure out a way to balance these things a little better,” he told Total Film magazine. “I’ve gotten off pretty easily so far, with being able to just disappear and be completely selfish and singular in my focus, but if we’re going to start talking about children and getting married then I’m going to have to figure out a way to balance that a little bit more effectively.”

Despite the hurdles, Charlie’s star has soared over the years, with his breakthrough role coming in TV series Sons of Anarchy.

He describes the series as “true education” in acting, storytelling and film making and doesn’t know where he’d be today if it wasn’t for his role as gang leader Jackson ‘Jax’ Teller.

“I was a working actor, I was able to work with good directors and make films I really believed in. But the opportunities were fairly sporadic and sometimes few and far between,” he recalled. “And Sons changed all of that. I was in an exponentially better position by the time I finished that show (in 2014) than I was at the beginning. I grew in confidence.”

Charlie currently has several silver screen projects in the pipeline, including The Lost City of Z and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

