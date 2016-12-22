Charlie Puth distances himself from Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey drama

Posted by Cover Media on December 22, 2016 at 8:30 pm
The singer and Bella Thorne sparked dating rumors earlier this week (ends23Dec16).

Singer Charlie Puth has apologized to Tyler Posey after finding himself caught in an apparent love triangle with the actor and fellow star Bella Thorne.

The See You Again hitmaker turned heads on Sunday (18Dec16) when he stepped out with singer/actress Bella in Miami, Florida and put on an amorous display in public, with one image showing the pair gazing into each other's eyes.

Charlie played down the romance rumors on Monday (19Dec16), insisting to news show Entertainment Tonight, "She's not my girlfriend."

The beach date emerged weeks after Bella reportedly split from Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, who she began dating in September (16).

However, drama ensued on Wednesday (21Dec16), when Bella took to Twitter to reminisce about her fling with Tyler and shared a picture of the two embracing.

"Taking a trip down memory lane," she captioned it.

Puth's fans thought the post suggested Bella was still in a relationship with Tyler and alerted the singer to the message, prompting him to fire off an emotional series of tweets on Thursday (22Dec16).

"I can't believe what I'm reading," he wrote.

Without naming Bella outright, Charlie went on to insist he would never have gotten involved if he knew she was still seeing Tyler, and declared he wanted nothing to do with the apparently messy situation.

"No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it," he continued. "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way. She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me."

He concluded, "I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this."

Bella has since taken to Twitter to clear up the situation, claiming there is no love triangle.

"Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks," she wrote, "and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends... (sic)".

Tyler has yet to comment on the situation.

