Charlize Theron ‘grows close to Gabriel Aubry’

Charlize Theron has been seen getting cosy with Halle Berry's ex Gabriel Aubry after they met at the school gates though pals are allegedly worried about the budding romance.

According to insiders, the pair have been enjoying hanging out and working out together after meeting at their children’s Los Angeles school. Gabriel has daughter Nahla, nine, with Halle, while Charlize has two adopted children, son Jackson, and daughter August.

“She’s really excited about the possibility of a relationship, although its still very early days and she’s been very discreet about it,” a source told Heat magazine. “She had told her friends that she was done with men who are maintenance and Gabriel has walked into her life and is the total opposite of that.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star reportedly finds Gabriel, who receives $16,000 (£12,500) a month in child support from Halle, “really down-to-earth and chilled”. With both of them single parents, and former models, they have already got a lot in common, “so it feels very natural between them,” added the insider.

However, while Charlize, 41, is basking in the glow of a new romance, some of her closest friends are reportedly concerned at her relationship with the hunky 40-year-old. He went through a bitter custody battle with Monster’s Ball star Halle, who accused the Canadian model of chemically altering Nahla’s hair to make her “look less African-American”, a claim he denied.

The 50-year-old actress also tried to move to France, which prompted a kerbside brawl between Gabriel and her now ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

“Not everyone is convinced that Gabriel is as sweet as he seems,” the insider explained. “His custody case with Halle turned nasty quite quickly. It was a really ugly situation, and something that Charlize doesn’t seem to have on her radar.”

