Charlize Theron and Sofia Boutella approached sex scene as dancers

Charlize couldn't have imagined sharing a love scene with anyone other than the "beautiful" Sofia.

Charlize Theron and Sofia Boutella treated their Atomic Blonde love scene like dancing, relying on choreography to make it look "magical”.

The 41-year-old actress is being praised for her performance in the new spy thriller, in which she plays bisexual MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton who is sent to Berlin during the Cold War.

Her and Sofia’s French undercover agent Delphine Lasalle get hot and heavy at one point during the movie, but Charlize didn’t feel intimidated as she and the brunette star drew upon their previous experience in another field to make it work.

“All that stuff is technical, then it somehow looks magical,” the Prometheus star actress told News Corp. “That's the secret of making movies.

“Sofia is so beautiful - incredibly stunning. I couldn't even imagine doing that with anybody else but her because we treated it like dancers. It was really about movement and choreography and, because we are both dancers, there was something that just happened with us that was very in sync.”

Charlize’s description comes after she spoke to USA Today about the stigma surrounding same-sex love scenes on the silver screen, insisting that it isn’t focused on enough.

The Oscar-winning star, who has previously dated actors Stuart Townsend and Sean Penn, who she was engaged to, shared her concern over people still being “scared” of such relationships. But she felt lucky her same-sex love scene was portrayed so “beautifully” in Atomic Blonde.

“It's very sexy,” she noted. “The two of us talked a lot about how it's about time that women can own their sexuality the same way males get to in movies.”

Atomic Blonde, also featuring James McAvoy, John Goodman and Toby Jones, is hitting cinema screens now.

© Cover Media