Charlize Theron: 'I give my children all the love they need'

Charlize Theron
Posted by Cover Media on August 7, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Actress Charlize Theron isn't planning on expanding her family right now.

Charlize Theron is proud of the way she has "adapted" into her role as a single mother.

The South African star is currently kicking butt as undercover MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton in Atomic Blonde.

Away from the camera Charlize is just as feisty, and often speaks out about the gender pay gap that continues to blight Hollywood.

She plays the role of both parents to her two adopted children, Jackson and August, and admits she didn't think she'd be doing it alone.

"I threw myself into the adoption process because I was convinced I could fulfill the role of mother and give my children all the love and attention they need," she told Britain's Hello! Magazine. "No one aspires to become a single parent, but I have adapted to the situation."

And during a separate chat with OK! Australia, the 42-year-old admitted she's not planning on expanding her brood at the moment.

"Both my hands are full," she smiled. "My son is like, 'Let's get a cat,' and I'm like, 'No! No! No more things that need to be fed!' We're slowing down."

The Los Angeles-based star welcomed Jackson into her family in March 2012, while she adopted daughter August three years later, just a month after she split from actor Sean Penn.

Asked about what it's like watching her children grow up together, only child Charlize labelled it "beautiful".

"I'm watching something sacred and beautiful. He walks into a room and she just lights up," she beamed.

Facebook