Charlize Theron jokes about her kids' ill-timed 'freak-outs'

Charlize Theron describes witnessing her two children interact with each other as "the most beautiful thing" she has ever seen.

The 41-year-old actress adopted son Jackson in 2012, after which she adopted little girl August in 2015, and she’s loving every second of parenthood. As she raises them alone, following the end of her engagement to actor Sean Penn in the summer of 2015, Charlize admits they can sometimes be quite a handful when together.

“I’m a single mom and I have an incredible village that helps me raise these two beautiful kids,” she says on Wednesday’s (12Apr17) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “In the mornings I have them alone and they kind of work against each other sometimes.

"One kind of decides to freak out and then both decides to freak out, I don’t know why they decide to do that," she questioned. "You think they’d stand there and be considerate like: ‘Well that one is freaking out right now, I’m not gonna freak out.’ They don’t do that.”

It’s still a joy to watch her little ones interact though, no matter how tricky they can be at times. As an only child herself, Charlize, who had a turbulent upbringing in South Africa, including an incident where her mother shot and killed her abusive father in self-defense, finds it fascinating to see first-hand the bond that siblings share as she watches her children.

“Like it really is one of the most incredible things I’ve ever witnessed,” she smiles. “To see how much they love each other and to see how much they’re excited to see each other. They’re so in love with each other, it’s really beautiful.”

The blonde beauty is currently doing the rounds to promote her new movie The Fate of the Furious, aka Fast & Furious 8, in which she plays cyber criminal Cipher. The Oscar winner stars alongside original cast members including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jason Statham in the eighth installment of the action franchise.

© Cover Media