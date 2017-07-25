Charlize Theron on Atomic Blonde press duties: 'The public must be sick of me'

Share

Charlize Theron's two children didn't want her to go to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Atomic Blonde.

Charlize Theron is worried about overexposure as she continues on the promotional tour for Atomic Blonde.

South African beauty Charlize has hit the promo trail hard for her new flick, about an undercover MI6 agent sent to Berlin during the Cold War.

She's so far appeared on the red carpet in Berlin, Los Angeles and New York, as well as countless TV appearances plugging the movie and a quick visit to Comic-Con San Diego, and she is certain the public are getting fed up of her.

"I need to take a break I need to, like, go away," she laughed to ET at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday (24Jul17). "I'm sure everybody is tired of seeing me. This has been like a very intense tour. People are loving the film, which is so great, but at the same time I need to like go and chill out and disappear for a second."

Charlize once again stunned in a Christian Dior bralette on Monday, after first wowing in a white version at the Berlin screening. This time she teamed a black Dior bra with a sheer top and tasseled skirt.

When her press duties finally wrap for the movie, Charlize is looking forward to spending quality time with her children, Jackson and August.

"I was away for a week, and they know I was away for work," she said of her offspring. "They saw us getting ready tonight to come to this, and I don't even think they put together it's for the movie or anything like that. They were just like, 'Don't go!'"

Atomic Blonde hits cinemas from Thursday.

