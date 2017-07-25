  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Charlize Theron on Atomic Blonde press duties: 'The public m...

Charlize Theron on Atomic Blonde press duties: 'The public must be sick of me'

Charlize Theron on Atomic Blonde press duties: 'The public must be sick of me'
Charlize Theron
Posted by Cover Media on July 25, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Charlize Theron's two children didn't want her to go to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Atomic Blonde.

Charlize Theron is worried about overexposure as she continues on the promotional tour for Atomic Blonde.

South African beauty Charlize has hit the promo trail hard for her new flick, about an undercover MI6 agent sent to Berlin during the Cold War.

She's so far appeared on the red carpet in Berlin, Los Angeles and New York, as well as countless TV appearances plugging the movie and a quick visit to Comic-Con San Diego, and she is certain the public are getting fed up of her.

"I need to take a break I need to, like, go away," she laughed to ET at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday (24Jul17). "I'm sure everybody is tired of seeing me. This has been like a very intense tour. People are loving the film, which is so great, but at the same time I need to like go and chill out and disappear for a second."

Charlize once again stunned in a Christian Dior bralette on Monday, after first wowing in a white version at the Berlin screening. This time she teamed a black Dior bra with a sheer top and tasseled skirt.

When her press duties finally wrap for the movie, Charlize is looking forward to spending quality time with her children, Jackson and August.

"I was away for a week, and they know I was away for work," she said of her offspring. "They saw us getting ready tonight to come to this, and I don't even think they put together it's for the movie or anything like that. They were just like, 'Don't go!'"

Atomic Blonde hits cinemas from Thursday.

© Cover Media

Related news

Charlize Theron slams "caveman-like" nature of Hollywood

Posted on 11/07/2017
Charlize Theron feels "ashamed" that she's working in an industry which so rarely allows women to helm big-budget movies.

Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde bruises left her mother concerned

Posted on 18/07/2017
The 41-year-old was able to spend time with her children during filming.

Charlize Theron wows in white at Atomic Blonde launch

Posted on 18/07/2017
Actress Charlize Theron wore a white Christian Dior ensemble to the premiere of her new film on Monday (17Jul17).

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[20 PICS] Game of Thrones Queen Cersei's Real-Life Castle

All photo albums

Facebook