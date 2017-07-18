Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde bruises left her mother concerned

Share

The 41-year-old was able to spend time with her children during filming.

Charlize Theron was left so battered and bruised after fight scenes in new movie Atomic Blonde, her mother started to get worried about what she was doing on set.

While filming the gritty action thriller, the actress sustained noticeable injures that she couldn't hide from her mom.

"I think she kicked into mom mode," the star tells Entertainment Tonight. "She was a little concerned. She saw some of the bruises and stuff."

Theron, who plays a Cold War-era intelligence officer in the physically demanding action movie, added that once her mom watched the film, she had a better understanding of just what was going on when the cameras were rolling.

"Because she wasn't around and she didn't see a lot of what we were doing (she was concerned)," she continues. "And when she watched the movie, I think she understood it a little bit more. But she definitely became protective."

The Oscar-winner adopted a similar protectiveness when it came to taking her own children, six-year-old Jackson and August, almost two, to set.

"I don't bring them around for a lot of that stuff," she shared. "They're young and I don't think it's appropriate."

But the film's shooting schedule allowed her to spend time with the kids during production.

"The schedule was amazing. I could be with my kids in the morning and I was home by dinner," she said. "The balance of that was what made me push as hard as I did on this film, because I felt so confident in what I was doing as a mother and working.

"(Motherhood) energizes me. Nothing moves me and makes me feel as much as my kids. And they've inspired me to want to push harder for myself and my work... Your children really make you see who you really are."

