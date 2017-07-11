Charlize Theron slams

Share

Charlize Theron feels "ashamed" that she's working in an industry which so rarely allows women to helm big-budget movies.

Charlize Theron has slammed the "caveman-like" nature of Hollywood in an outspoken new interview.

The 41-year-old actress remains one of the most successful in her industry, with roles in movies such as Mad Max: Fury Road, The Devil's Advocate and an Oscar-winning turn in Monster under her belt.

But when it comes to women in general in Hollywood, Charlize hates the amount of inequality - especially in the fact that women are rarely allowed to helm big-budget films.

Referring to the $149 million (£115 million) budget of Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, with whom Charlize worked on 2003's Monster, the actress told Variety magazine: "I am ashamed that I’m part of an industry that has never allowed a woman to work with a budget higher (than Wonder Woman). That’s so f**king caveman-like. I am always hoping that this is the movie that’s going to change it."

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot in the lead role, and has already become iconic thanks to its impact on the timely issues of gender politics in Hollywood.

Speaking previously about starring as such a strong woman on screen, Gal told Variety: "Growing up, I had Superman and Batman to look up to. All the boys and all the girls, that’s what we had.

"I think that it’s so important that we have also strong female figures to look up to, and Wonder Woman is an amazing one. It’s great that after 75…years that this character had been around, finally she gets her own movie."

Meanwhile, Charlize's next role will see her star alongside James McAvoy in action thriller Atomic Blonde. She plays a spy in 1980s Berlin, Germany, who is sent on a mission to take down an espionage ring in the new movie, and the part required Charlize to get into tip-top condition with intense workouts which left her completely drained.

"I worked for three hours a day for three months and there were some days that I could not get out of bed," she recently confessed.

