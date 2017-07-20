Charlize Theron smitten with 'a really cool dude'

Charlize Theron smitten with 'a really cool dude'
Charlize Theron
Posted by Cover Media on July 20, 2017 at 4:00 am
The actress is refusing to give up the identity of her new mystery man.

Charlize Theron is dating again after finding romance with "a really cool dude", who took her on a midnight hike.

The 41-year-old, who broke off her romance with Sean Penn just over a year ago (16), is refusing to name her new guy, but told radio host Howard Stern he's not famous.

"I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago," she told Stern on Wednesday (19Jul17). "I had a great date, I’ve got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me.

"We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.

"I'm not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk... It was just really fun. He was super funny. I think he’s just a really cool dude. It was super private... That’s what made it so much fun, too."

The actress was recently linked to Halle Berry’s ex, Gabriel Aubry, after the couple was spotted hanging out at Santa Monica Pier in California at the end of May (17), but that could just have been two parents enjoying an evening out - Theron's six-year-old son Jackson attends the same school as Aubry and Berry’s daughter Nahla.

Apart from actor and filmmaker Penn, Charlize has dated Stuart Townsend and rocker Stephan Jenkins, and she has been romantically linked to Seth MacFarlane, Alexander Skarsgard, Jeremy Renner, and her Sweet November co-star Keanu Reeves.

© Cover Media

Related news

Charlize Theron slams "caveman-like" nature of Hollywood

Posted on 11/07/2017
Charlize Theron feels "ashamed" that she's working in an industry which so rarely allows women to helm big-budget movies.

Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde bruises left her mother concerned

Posted on 18/07/2017
The 41-year-old was able to spend time with her children during filming.

Charlize Theron wows in white at Atomic Blonde launch

Posted on 18/07/2017
Actress Charlize Theron wore a white Christian Dior ensemble to the premiere of her new film on Monday (17Jul17).

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 Amazing Recipes for Salad Dressing

All photo albums

Facebook