Charlize Theron struggled to shape up for Atomic Blonde

The star also joined The Fate of the Furious cast for their CinemaCon panel.

Actress Charlize Theron found it harder than ever to shape up for her action role in Atomic Blonde now she's in her 40s.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star plays a spy in 1980s Berlin, Germany, who is sent on a mission to take down an espionage ring in the new movie, and the part required Charlize to get into tip-top condition.

The mother-of-two is no stranger to physically-demanding roles onscreen, but she struggled to keep up with the intense training this time around, and the workouts often left her completely drained.

"I worked for three hours a day for three months and there were some days that I could not get out of bed," she confessed while presenting footage from the David Leitch film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday (29Mar17).

And the physical training wasn't the only tough part of the gig as Charlize, 41, also cracked three teeth during filming.

"I'm on my fourth root canal," she quipped at the theatre owners convention. "Thanks, David."

The actress also attended for The Fate of the Furious preview on Wednesday, when her co-star Vin Diesel gushed about working alongside the Oscar winner.

"(My) whole career was leading up to working with this incredibly brilliant talent," he told the audience.

Charlize portrays the villain in the new Fast & Furious movie and filmed her scenes with Vin in Cuba, where their shoot was so electric, "it changed weather", he claimed, revealing they had to endure thunder and lighting during a storm after wrapping their scenes together.

The actors' The Fate of the Furious co-stars Kurt Russell, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson joined them for a CinemaCon panel, while Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was noticeably absent, after falling out with Vin last year (16).

Universal studio bosses reportedly opted to keep the pair separate during the film's press tour to avoid any potential problems between the action stars.

