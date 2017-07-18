Charlize Theron wows in white at Atomic Blonde launch

Share

Actress Charlize Theron wore a white Christian Dior ensemble to the premiere of her new film on Monday (17Jul17).

Charlize Theron pulled out all of the stops at the Atomic Blonde world premiere.

The 41-year-old actress walked the red carpet in Potsdamer Square in Berlin, Germany on Monday night (17Jul17) for the launch of her new movie, in which she plays an undercover MI6 agent during the Cold War.

For the event, Charlize rocked an all-white ensemble featuring a high-waisted pleated miniskirt and bralet designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior. The blonde beauty accessorized with matching white high heel pumps and Messika jewelry, and topped off her look with a slick of bright red lipstick and a matching red manicure.

While posing at the event, Charlize was joined by her co-star Sofia Boutella, who portrays Delphine Lasalle in the flick.

Sofia once again proved her flair for fashion, choosing an elegant black sequin Chanel dress with unusual cream satin collar. The actress completed the ensemble with diamond bracelets and black high heel sandals, and wore her hair in a chic top knot style.

Charlize and Sofia were joined at the event by German actor Til Schweiger, who opted for a low-key approach to his attire, wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Charlize has enjoyed several days in Berlin while on the promotional trail for her film. On Sunday, she looked cool in a striped button-down shirt and white leather miniskirt which she matched with strappy black sandals while at an event held at Soho House.

Atomic Blonde, which also stars James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones, and Bill Skarsgard, is set to hit theaters from the end of July.

