Charlotte Church loses unborn baby

Charlotte Church and her partner Jonathan Powell have announced they are grieving after losing their unborn child.

A representative for the 31-year-old Welsh singer took to her Twitter account on Monday (26Jun17) to share the sad news with followers, explaining Charlotte and her partner Jonathan Powell are grieving the loss.

"Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby," the note on social media read. "Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

Charlotte, who was once dubbed the Voice of an Angel for her classical singing talents, announced she was pregnant with her third child last month (May17), telling fans the news at a concert in Birmingham, England. The baby - her first with Jonathan - was due in November (17).

The Crazy Chick singer and Jonathan, a musician, began dating in 2010 after her split from rugby player Gavin Henson, with whom she has two children, Ruby Megan, nine, and Dexter Lloyd, eight.

Before her pregnancy, Charlotte had been touring the U.K. with her Late Night Pop Dungeon tour, a show that sees her cover classic hits. The star does not have any more gigs scheduled until September (17).

She has settled down in recent years after finding happiness with her new partner, a singer-songwriter and producer who has released two solo albums.

Speaking about her relationship with the rocker last year (16), she told Britain's Daily Telegraph, "Well, I'm really happy with my dude. He's lush, he's so smart, and he really looks after me."

The couple collaborated together on a stage musical version of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairytale The Little Mermaid, which debuted at the Festival of Voice in Cardiff, Wales last year (16).

