Chelsea Handler: 'Jennifer Aniston doesn't care about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie'

It's not the first time that Chelsea Handler has lashed out at Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Chelsea Handler has insisted it's "crazy" to think that Jennifer Aniston still has any interest in the lives of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The Ocean's Eleven actor and former Friends star Jennifer divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, with Brad's chemistry with Angelina in 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith thought to be part of the reason they split. Brad and Jennifer were strongly rumored to be back in contact since his divorce from the Tomb Raider star, with Brad reportedly tracking down her number to wish Jennifer, who is now married to actor Justin Theroux, a happy birthday in February (17).

However, Chelsea, who is a close friend of the Horrible Bosses star, thinks it's "crazy" that people seem to think that Jennifer wastes any time thinking about the former couple.

"I don't think Jen cares about what's going on and it's crazy that people think she does, " she told British newspaper The Mail On Sunday's YOU magazine. "As if she's sitting around caring about (Angelina Jolie). I know I don't."

Outspoken Chelsea lashed out at Angelina soon after she filed for divorce from the Fury actor last September (16), calling her a "f**cking lunatic."

And in a 2013 interview on show Watch What Happens Live she called Angelina "a demon" and insisted her hostility towards the Oscar-winning actress has nothing to do with her loyalty to her pal Jennifer.

"It has nothing to do with Jennifer," she told host Andy Cohen. "As a woman, I know when you see somebody walking across the room that’s a bad girl. I just don’t like Angelina Jolie. I don’t think she’s a girl’s girl. I like girl’s girls!"

© Cover Media