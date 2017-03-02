Cher: 'I was in Vegas when Britney Spears was in a romper!'

Share

Cher would love to do a duet with Adele, insisting "how can you not be a fan?"

Cher has joked she was performing in Las Vegas when Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears "were in rompers".

The 70-year-old singer is currently in Sin City with her Classic Cher shows, which sees the superstar performing 30 live shows at the Monte Carlo in Vegas and at the MGM National Harbor in the D.C. area. She is no stranger to Las Vegas, having previously had a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2008 to 2011.

And while artists such as Britney and Jennifer are currently enjoying huge success with their own residencies, Cher didn't seek them out for advice before returning to the stage in the casino capital.

"Babe, I was doing Vegas when they were in rompers!" she joked during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Elton I think (has welcomed me back to Vegas, but) I don't know the other girls that well, so not really... I used to know J. Lo a little bit."

Even in her seventh decade, Cher remains one of the most popular singers in the world. And her advancing years haven't altered the singer's vocal talents - something she is still amazed about.

"I really think it's the genes, because I haven't had to take my keys down," she said. "That's the most impressive thing for me that I have ever done, because it's hard to hit the notes, you know? It's hard to hit the notes and when you get to - it's like, I feel like I'm going to be the Tony Bennett of my generation."

When it comes to those who could potentially follow in her footsteps, Cher struggled to come up with a name when asked.

"Christina (Aguilera) certainly has got that, her own thing happening," she mused. "And I wouldn't say, I wouldn't say (Lady) Gaga. Gaga and I have more of a, kind of a... our looks pass in the night, you know? Our looks pass in the night."

However, Cher is a massive fan of Hello singer Adele, and would love to do a collaboration with the star in the future.

"Oh God, who wouldn't (want to duet with her)?" she said. "How can you not (be a fan)?"

© Cover Media