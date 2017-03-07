Cher's doctor and Jessica Alba's makeup artist team up for revolutionary new product

Share

Their anti-aging primer was formulated to regenerate skin cells.

Dr. Barbara Sturm and celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder have partnered up on a groundbreaking makeup primer.

The medical doctor, who counts Cher and Angela Bassett as clients, already has a high-quality line of products called Molecular Cosmetics on the market, which includes a face cream enriched with blood plasma, first teamed up with Blunder, who paints the faces of A-listers such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jessica Alba and Amanda Seyfried, two years ago (15) for their Molecular Cosmetics Anti-Aging Primer and they are now ready to deliver the item to eager fans.

“A makeup primer is an important step in ensuring that my client’s skin and makeup looks flawless - on the red carpet or under the lights in a photo studio,” makeup artist Monika writes in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “However, I found that the majority of primers on the market are formulated with silicone and other ingredients that can clog pores and cause reactions in the skin. (Our product is a) hybrid of luxurious skincare and a high-performance makeup primer.”

The Molecular Cosmetics Anti-Aging Primer features hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, pearl pigments and Purslane, a signature ingredient in Dr. Sturm's Molecular Cosmetics line that is said to be a powerful anti-flammatory and antioxidant that extends the life of skin cells and protects from the damaging effects of free radicals. To create a matte finish and support the primer's ability to bond with the skin, the pair also infused their exciting new product with modified rice starch.

The Molecular Cosmetics Anti-Aging Primer will be available for sale starting 8 March (17) on the Net-A-Porter website. Each 30ml bottle will sell for $85.

