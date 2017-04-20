Cheryl's hairstylist gives fans glimpse at Liam Payne's new baby - report

Share

The One Direction star is currently working in Los Angeles, thousands of miles away from his baby boy and girlfriend in London.

Fans of Liam Payne and his girlfriend Cheryl have been sent into a frenzy amid speculation the new mom's hairstylist has given Instagram followers a glimpse at the couple's newborn son.

The British pop stars welcomed a baby boy on 22 March (17), and have so far shared just one picture of their first child - a Polaroid snap of Liam cradling his son in the hospital, with the tot's face completely shielded from view.

However, eagle-eyed social media users have since discovered posts from Cheryl's stylist pal Daya Ruci, which appear to suggest he was recently introduced to the kid.

Screenshots obtained by fan account @chiamupdates show Daya gushing over a baby, sharing a close-up photo of the kid clutching his finger, which was captioned, "Sweetest", alongside a newborn chick emoji.

Another quick video showed the child squirming as it sat in a baby carrier, with Daya taking care not to reveal the tot's face in both posts.

Daya's attempt to be discreet with the posts has sparked fevered speculation the youngster is Cheryl and Liam's new baby, although the famously-private pair is unlikely to be confirming anything anytime soon as the former Girls Aloud singer didn't even comment on her pregnancy until her baby bump was too big to hide.

Meanwhile, Liam has been spending time away from his girlfriend and their son, who remain in London while the One Direction star works on his debut solo album in Los Angeles.

He previously reached out to fans online to thank them for their well wishes after the baby's birth, and revealed the couple had been struggling to settle on a name for their son.

"I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far," he wrote beside the Polaroid picture.

"I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed."

