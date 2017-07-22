Chester Bennington's death leads to giant spike in Linkin Park record sales

Share

In the End, Linkin Park's 2000 hit song, was downloaded over 11,000 times in just one day.

Linkin Park's three most recent albums have seen a major increase in sales since Chester Bennington's death.

After the singer committed suicide on Thursday (20Jul17) , sales of the band's back catalogue went up by a staggering 5,332 per cent in the U.S. alone.

Editors at Billboard Magazine revealed fans were snapping up the music so quickly that at least three of the band's albums are now expected to re-enter the Billboard 200 when the 5 August dated chart is announced on Sunday.

On the day of the frontman's death, 21,000 albums were sold, with a collective 90,000 downloads of their songs. The previous day's figures were much lower, with only 1,000 albums sold and 2,000 downloads of individual tracks.

The group's most recent album One More Light, which sold 6,000 copies on the day of Chester's death, topped the Billboard chart when it was released back in May.

In addition to One More Light likely returning to the Billboard 100, both Hybrid Theory and Meteora are set to make a comeback.

Father-of-six Chester's body was discovered at a Palos Verdes, California residence on Thursday morning after he took his own life aged just 41.

Band co-founder Mike Shinoda briefly addressed his pal's death on Thursday, tweeting, "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Bassist Dave Farrell also shared a short tweet, which simply read: "Heartbroken", while the group updated its Twitter profile with a touching, wordless tribute - a picture of Chester, 41, performing, surrounded by hundreds of fans all holding up lights.

