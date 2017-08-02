Chester Bennington's 'hanging' confirmed on death certificate

Share

The news emerges four days after he was laid to rest.

Coroners have officially listed "hanging" as the cause of death for tragic rocker Chester Bennington.

The Linkin Park frontman committed suicide at his Palos Verdes Estates home in California on 20 July (17), and days later, medical officials revealed the 41-year-old had used a belt to hang himself from a bedroom door.

Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter also told reporters a "partially empty bottle of alcohol" had been found in the room, but the excessive consumption of booze was not included as a contributing factor on his death certificate.

Instead, the autopsy findings, obtained by TMZ.com, simply confirmed Bennington, who had struggled with drink and drug addiction in the past, had taken his own life with a belt.

The time of death was listed as 9.08 am on what would have been his close pal Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday. The Soundgarden star committed suicide in a similar manner in his Detroit, Michigan hotel room on 18 May (17).

The details of Bennington's death certificate emerge four days after the singer was laid to rest in a private funeral in California on Saturday (29Jul17).

Family and close friends, including his Linkin Park pals and his bandmates in his side band Dead By Sunrise, gathered at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes to pay tribute to the rocker, who was also mourned by his widow Talinda, the mother of three of his six children.

A day before the memorial, Talinda poured her heart out to her late husband in an emotional statement issued to E! News.

"One week ago, I lost my soul mate and my children lost their hero - their Daddy," she wrote. "We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."

