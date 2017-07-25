Chester Bennington's housekeeper distraught after discovering rocker's body

Share

Audio of a 911 call made after Chester Bennington's body was discovered has been released.

Chester Bennington's housekeeper sobbed in distress after she discovered the singer's body, audio of a 911 call has revealed.

The Linkin Park singer was 41 when he committed suicide in his Los Angeles home last Thursday (25Jul17), leaving the world of rock shocked.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers have now released audio of the 911 call, made by a driver who had planned to pick up Chester from his home, to TMZ.com.

In the background of the call, the female housekeeper can be heard crying loudly, apparently while contacting Chester's wife Talinda, who was away with their children.

"I'm a driver and I just got to the location and his housekeeper came out and said that he killed himself," the driver told the 911 dispatcher.

He added, "I haven't seen him. I'm sitting in the car. His housekeeper came up to me and said that he... she found him dead."

Asked by the dispatcher if Chester could still be breathing, the driver responded, "I asked 'Is he cold, is he warm?', and she said 'No, he's dead, he's been hanging', and she's talking to his wife right now."

On Saturday, Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter confirmed the musician had committed suicide by hanging. He also revealed that a bottle of alcohol was present at the scene but no note had been found. Results from an autopsy are pending.

The manner of Chester's death was similar to that of his close friend, Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell, who passed away in May (17). Chester died on what would have been Chris's 53rd birthday.

On Monday, Linkin Park, who have cancelled all of their touring commitments, published a touching tribute to their fallen frontman online.

"Dear Chester," the letter read. "Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realised."

Their message continued to thank fans and friends for their support in the wake of the tragedy.

© Cover Media